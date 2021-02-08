Improve-ICE sees consistent turnout in frigid temps

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Despite sub-zero temperatures this weekend the Rochester Downtown Alliance says Improv-ICE went better than expected.

The RDA says throughout the weekend there were a consistent 15-20 people milling around down at Peace Plaze and being socially distant while enjoying the ice sculptures and taking pictures.

Director of events Monika Kopet says even if people aren’t brave enough to come down the RDA hopes they'll participate in the Buy a Meal, Give a Meal program which has reached around $3,500 of its $5,000 goal.

Kopet said, “We have 1,500 left to get to our goal. I know that we're going to make the 20,000 transactions we need to make especially now that Valentine's is included as the last day. So, if we meet that match and we get those transactions we're going to be able to give 20,000 meals away to Channel One Food Bank to those in need.”

