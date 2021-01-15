Improv-ICE to support local restaurants and community

ROCHESTER, MN --- SOCIAL ICE is typically a big celebration held in Peace Plaza. This year the event is taking a whole new turn-- renamed IMPROV-ICE, it will be a whole new week-long community event.

This event is aimed at giving back to the community by stimulating more sales downtown.

This year organizers have created the 'Buy a Meal, Give a Meal' campaign.

Every transaction that takes place at participating downtown restaurants during the week of February 4th through 11th, will allow donors to provide a meal to Channel One Regional Food Bank.

Rochester Downtown Alliance Executive Director, Holly Masek, says "By donating to Channel One Food Bank, it's actually a financial contribution that we'll be making rather than actual food or meals, because we've learned from Channel One that that's the most efficient way to serve people.”

Participating restaurant Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria owner says he loves doing whatever he can to help his community.

Pasquale Presa explains, "For me that's what it's all about is always putting our community first -- you give and you give back. That's why I enjoy being part of it along with the other restaurants."

All you have to do to participate is dine in, order takeout, or purchase a gift card from one of the participating Downtown Rochester restaurants during the week of February 4th through 11th.

Those include:

• Benedict's Rochester

• Bleu Duck Kitchen

• Café Steam

• Cameo Restaurant

• Chester's Kitchen & Bar

• Nellie's on 3rd

• Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria

• Pescara

• Tap House

• Terza Ristorante

• Victoria's Ristorante