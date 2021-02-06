'Improv-ICE' kicked off Saturday in Downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of the Med-City's staple events with a pandemic twist. The Rochester Downtown Alliance says Social-Ice typically draws crowds of up to 64 thousand.

The three day event would feature ice bars serving specialty cocktails and a live DJ.

Now the days of winter fun are renamed ‘Improv-Ice,’ spaced out over the course of a week to allow for more socially distanced activity.

This year everyone can still enjoy the hand-carved ice sculptures.

Ice carvers were delayed by the warmer start to the week, and finished sculpting in just over 24 hours.

Katie Adelman, Director of Content and Communications for Rochester Downtown Alliance, says the colder temperatures were to their advantage.

"Minnesotans are hardy people. We're used to bundling up in the winter and doing what we need to do and I think this is one way just to get outside -- it will be cold so I encourage people to bundle up and dress appropriately."

Adelman says with the challenges brought on by the pandemic, this was a way to still provide a bit of normalcy.

"It's still a safe thing to do, it's outside, most people are wearing masks anyway. So this is just a way that we could actually do something for the community who have really supported everybody throughout this."

To enjoy the full night time effect, the music and lights will be turned on every night at 6pm until 10pm from now through February 14.

Those attending can participate in a photo contest. All you have to do is post a picture of an ice sculpture to social media with the hashtag ‘Improv-Ice’ for a chance to win a twenty-five dollar gift card to a downtown business.

Buy a Meal, Give a Meal campaign through Improv-Ice is now on.

For each dine in, take-out, or purchased gift card from participating Downtown Rochester restaurants through February 14th, a meal will be donated to Channel One Regional Food Bank. For a list of participating restaurants, visit https://www.downtownrochestermn.com/events/improv-ice.