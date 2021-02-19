Improv-ICE donates more than 15 thousand meals to Channel One Regional Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A successful effort to give back and fight hunger in the Med-City.

As part of this year's Improv-ICE, the Rochester downtown Alliance's adaptation of Social-ICE, people were encouraged to take part in the ‘Buy a Meal, Give a Meal’ campaign.

During the week-long event earlier this month, there were over 15,500 transactions at participating downtown restaurants - resulting in 15,800 meals being donated to Channel One Regional Food Bank.

Executive Director of Channel One, Virginia Merritt, says every dollar donated to Channel One equals four meals.

With COVID-19 she says the need has increased. Pre-COVID, one in eleven households struggled with hunger. Now it's one in nine.

Merritt says the support of the community is essential to the food bank.

"When you support a local business, you're shortening the line for food because you're keeping someone employed and keeping them from potentially needing assistance - then to also give back directly, and help people who are unfortunately in line - it's just a really wonderful thing to do."

The food shelf sees up to four-thousand visits a month and are always accepting volunteers.

Merritt adds, "There's something particularly nice about how people that can still afford to eat out - first of all supporting local businesses, keeping the local economy vibrant - and then also giving a meal to someone else who needs it."

Next month, Channel One will hold the Minnesota March Food Share - continuing the effort to fight hunger in the Med-City. This year they are asking for monetary donations.

To sign up or make a tax deductible donation, visit https://www.helpingfeedpeople.org/.