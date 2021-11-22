Importance of event safety discussed following multiple deaths at Wisconsin holiday parade

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The tragic deaths of five people who died after a driver sped through a holiday parade over the weekend is serving as a reminder about the importance of event safety.

A red SUV sped through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin leaving five dead and dozens injured. Now, local event organizers are reflecting on how to keep Rochester event-goers as safe as possible.

Peace Plaza is a popular spot to host events but with a street going through the middle of the event area, the Rochester Downtown Alliance says staff work closely with police to ensure pedestrian safety.

Executive director Holly Masek explained, “Whenever we are planning an event we are in lockstep with the police department to make sure we're taking all the precautions necessary. Some years they are scaled up, some years they're scaled-down but we're very, very thoughtful about making sure event perimeters are secure and we're doing whatever needs to be done to make sure events like this don't happen.”

When large outdoor celebrations like SocialIce are hosted at Peace Plaza roadblocks are put in place at any street entrance surrounding the event to prevent vehicles from coming through and crowds are directed to the areas that have been predetermined to be the safest.

Masek added, “As a group that's responsible for very large events that bring hundreds of thousands of people downtown every year we feel the weight of the responsibility of gathering crowds very heavily. Prior to COVID it was about events like this, unfortunately. You know, any time you see a group of people together you really worry about their safety but you also really want to bring the community together to celebrate safely.”

The RDA does ask event-goers to follow any guidelines set out by organizers since staff are very thoughtful about ensuring the safest event layout possible.