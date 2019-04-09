Impending snow and rain causes concern for area businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With snow and rain heading our way...flooding is a very real threat in the Midwest.

The flood threat is causing a headache for fishing and hunting store owner Ralph Hettig.

He says when the weather gets bad... People don't make their way into the stores... Leaving him with an influx of supplies.

That's because it can be too warm to ice fish but too cool for fish to catch the bait.

“It makes a difference with the fishing, where you used to catch fish and it was only 14 foot of water. Now it's 18-20 foot and temperatures may or may not change,” Said Hettig.

Like Many, Ralph says he's hoping that the winter storm misses the area.