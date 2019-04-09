Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Impending snow and rain causes concern for area businesses

Winter storm isn't ideal conditions for fishing.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With snow and rain heading our way...flooding is a very real threat in the Midwest.
The flood threat is causing a headache for fishing and hunting store owner Ralph Hettig.
He says when the weather gets bad... People don't make their way into the stores... Leaving him with an influx of supplies.
That's because it can be too warm to ice fish but too cool for fish to catch the bait.
“It makes a difference with the fishing, where you used to catch fish and it was only 14 foot of water. Now it's 18-20 foot and temperatures may or may not change,” Said Hettig.
Like Many, Ralph says he's hoping that the winter storm misses the area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flood Concerns Impacting Businesses

Image

Ready for Spring

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Continuing to Track Our Latest Winter Storm

Image

Home-Grown Food

Image

New Lung Procedure for Patients

Image

City Monitored for Tuberculosis

Image

Students Striving for Excellence

Image

NIACC's Roberson named NJCAA All-American

Image

Work begins to connect neighborhood to city water and sewer services

Community Events