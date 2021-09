MASON CITY, Iowa - An impaired driver was responsible for a three-vehicle crash with injuries Friday night in Mason City.

Quentyn Miller, 57, of Mason City, was arrested Friday after a crash at 19th St. SW. and S. Eisenhower Ave.

One person was taken to the hospital for possible injuries.

Police said Miller had bloodshot water eyes and admitted to drinking. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.