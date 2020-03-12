Clear
Impacts of coronavirus on Uber

Drivers or riders who are diagnosed with coronavirus will have their accounts temporarily suspended. Drivers will receive financial assistance from Uber for up to 14 days while the account is on hold.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 6:29 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Uber sent an email to app users alerting them to ways coronavirus is impacting the app and how it is taking precautions.

Uber says supplies are very limited, but it is working with manufacturers and distributors to provide drivers with disinfectants to help keep cars clean.

Rochester Uber driver Jeremy Kittleson tells KIMT he's a kidney transplant recipient and always has to be cautious of catching illnesses, so keeping his car disinfected is nothing new for him. "I have a habit of wiping my car down all the time, usually a couple times a day," he says.

