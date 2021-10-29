Impact of COVID-19 on patients and staff at MercyOne North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Changes in staffing are impacting a north Iowa hospice care facility.

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has put a temporary hold on accepting patients to its inpatient hospice unit. President and CEO, Rod Schlader says this comes as the facility is trying to balance the increase in patient volume, and the inability to transfer patients to long-term care facilities.

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center says it has been struggling with capacity for weeks now due to a COVID-19 surge.

“We're short a lot of healthcare workers in our community and we're not alone, it's really across the state of Iowa and across the county,” says Schlader.

With long-term care facilities also struggling with staffing, the hospital has made some adjustments.

This led the hospital to expand its nursing facility beds by seven, to 26.

Schlader says though COVID numbers have improved slightly, more improvement is needed.

“We see some of the infection rates dropping in our 14 county region, so we're optimistic. We really probably need to get that number down below 15 in order to assume normal operations,” he explains.

As of Thursday, 13 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, 4 of them in intensive care.

Schlader emphasizes, “Every day is just another mini-crisis, so it's nice to see the numbers come down, we'd love to see them come down even further, and if you haven't gotten vaccinated, please do so, the facts are pretty clear.”

The temporary pause should not reduce access to hospice and home care will still be provided.

“We're here to care for people and when we don't have the resources to provide the right care, that concerns people,” says Schlader.

This staff shortage has increased demand in other areas, delaying some procedures.

Schlader also says the big need is more nurses. They have ongoing efforts at a statewide level to ensure enough instructors at universities to recruit more nursing students.

MercyOne North Iowa says this is temporary and administrators hope to be back to regular operations soon.