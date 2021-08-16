Community reacts to third dose of COVID-19 vaccine being authorized

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the Delta Variant surges, many Americans will be eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But the idea of it is causing mixed reactions from people in Rochester.

The third dose is recommended by the CDC for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. This includes transplant patients, people being treated for tumors or blood cancers, and some HIV patients.

The Minnesota Department of Health estimates nearly 115,000 Minnesotans will be eligible for it.

Victoria Hites is all for getting the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. She may not be eligbile yet but she isn't afraid to roll up her sleeve again.

"I think it's great honestly. If anything that can get us up and going out of the pandemic, I'll take it. I'm not immunocompromised but I think it's a good advantage. You might as well do it."

Matt Stamos doesn't like needles and would prefer not to get another dose.

"I'd rather not have to but if that needs to be done, If it makes it more effective, I think that it would probably be a good idea."

It has not been announced as to when or if everyone can receieve a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far it's only available to those who are immunocompromised.