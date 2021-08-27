Images of the storm: Threatening wind and rain blast North Iowa

Photo Gallery 16 Images
If you have any images of the storm or storm damage, please email them to news@kimt.com.
Tornado warnings issued late Friday afternoon.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|133628
|1829
|Ramsey
|55811
|922
|Dakota
|49480
|486
|Anoka
|45407
|471
|Washington
|29085
|303
|Stearns
|23605
|230
|St. Louis
|19047
|324
|Scott
|18564
|140
|Wright
|17301
|157
|Olmsted
|14632
|108
|Sherburne
|12725
|98
|Carver
|11356
|50
|Rice
|8658
|113
|Clay
|8594
|92
|Blue Earth
|8099
|46
|Crow Wing
|7267
|100
|Kandiyohi
|7101
|87
|Chisago
|6636
|55
|Otter Tail
|6244
|88
|Benton
|6080
|98
|Goodhue
|5159
|76
|Mower
|5150
|34
|Winona
|5058
|52
|Douglas
|5033
|83
|Itasca
|4838
|69
|Isanti
|4631
|68
|McLeod
|4597
|61
|Beltrami
|4473
|68
|Morrison
|4439
|62
|Steele
|4407
|20
|Nobles
|4256
|50
|Polk
|4054
|75
|Becker
|4037
|58
|Freeborn
|3845
|37
|Lyon
|3789
|54
|Carlton
|3724
|59
|Pine
|3553
|23
|Nicollet
|3494
|46
|Mille Lacs
|3327
|58
|Brown
|3252
|41
|Le Sueur
|3163
|30
|Cass
|3065
|34
|Todd
|3016
|33
|Meeker
|2832
|46
|Waseca
|2635
|23
|Martin
|2457
|33
|Wabasha
|2214
|4
|Roseau
|2193
|21
|Dodge
|2137
|3
|Hubbard
|2087
|41
|Renville
|1897
|46
|Houston
|1885
|16
|Redwood
|1858
|41
|Fillmore
|1747
|10
|Cottonwood
|1715
|24
|Wadena
|1707
|23
|Pennington
|1658
|20
|Faribault
|1644
|22
|Chippewa
|1623
|39
|Sibley
|1597
|10
|Kanabec
|1548
|29
|Aitkin
|1464
|37
|Watonwan
|1433
|10
|Rock
|1341
|19
|Jackson
|1304
|12
|Pope
|1209
|8
|Pipestone
|1193
|26
|Yellow Medicine
|1193
|20
|Swift
|1130
|18
|Murray
|1111
|10
|Koochiching
|1004
|19
|Stevens
|964
|11
|Marshall
|954
|18
|Clearwater
|941
|18
|Lake
|878
|21
|Wilkin
|865
|14
|Lac qui Parle
|790
|22
|Big Stone
|625
|4
|Grant
|617
|8
|Lincoln
|604
|3
|Mahnomen
|604
|9
|Norman
|583
|9
|Kittson
|507
|22
|Unassigned
|494
|93
|Red Lake
|417
|7
|Traverse
|398
|5
|Lake of the Woods
|358
|4
|Cook
|193
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|62499
|655
|Linn
|23295
|346
|Scott
|21668
|252
|Black Hawk
|18159
|328
|Woodbury
|15980
|231
|Johnson
|15545
|88
|Dubuque
|14020
|217
|Pottawattamie
|12196
|179
|Dallas
|12085
|102
|Story
|11355
|48
|Warren
|6286
|92
|Webster
|5904
|102
|Cerro Gordo
|5899
|100
|Clinton
|5851
|94
|Des Moines
|5348
|80
|Sioux
|5289
|74
|Marshall
|5241
|79
|Muscatine
|5225
|107
|Jasper
|4794
|73
|Wapello
|4662
|126
|Lee
|4598
|63
|Buena Vista
|4485
|40
|Plymouth
|4165
|82
|Marion
|4048
|80
|Henry
|3208
|39
|Jones
|3143
|57
|Bremer
|3077
|64
|Carroll
|2981
|52
|Crawford
|2978
|43
|Boone
|2883
|35
|Benton
|2811
|56
|Washington
|2781
|53
|Dickinson
|2584
|46
|Mahaska
|2502
|51
|Kossuth
|2342
|68
|Jackson
|2331
|43
|Delaware
|2247
|43
|Clay
|2241
|27
|Tama
|2230
|72
|Buchanan
|2150
|35
|Hardin
|2076
|45
|Page
|2069
|23
|Winneshiek
|2060
|37
|Cedar
|2052
|24
|Fayette
|2048
|43
|Wright
|2039
|40
|Hamilton
|1989
|52
|Harrison
|1889
|75
|Butler
|1827
|36
|Madison
|1810
|19
|Clayton
|1808
|58
|Mills
|1747
|24
|Floyd
|1739
|42
|Cherokee
|1684
|39
|Poweshiek
|1667
|36
|Lyon
|1658
|41
|Allamakee
|1627
|52
|Iowa
|1611
|24
|Hancock
|1591
|35
|Winnebago
|1546
|31
|Jefferson
|1518
|35
|Calhoun
|1500
|13
|Cass
|1479
|56
|Grundy
|1460
|34
|Louisa
|1408
|49
|Emmet
|1403
|41
|Shelby
|1400
|38
|Franklin
|1387
|23
|Sac
|1377
|20
|Humboldt
|1352
|26
|Appanoose
|1351
|49
|Union
|1329
|37
|Mitchell
|1326
|43
|Chickasaw
|1319
|17
|Guthrie
|1311
|32
|Palo Alto
|1189
|24
|Clarke
|1125
|24
|Montgomery
|1096
|38
|Howard
|1089
|22
|Keokuk
|1057
|32
|Monroe
|1057
|33
|Ida
|1004
|36
|Davis
|957
|25
|Adair
|918
|32
|Pocahontas
|893
|22
|Monona
|891
|32
|Greene
|860
|11
|Worth
|847
|8
|Lucas
|836
|23
|Osceola
|814
|17
|Taylor
|697
|12
|Decatur
|694
|10
|Fremont
|691
|10
|Van Buren
|635
|18
|Ringgold
|604
|26
|Wayne
|592
|23
|Audubon
|561
|14
|Adams
|368
|4
|Unassigned
|7
|0