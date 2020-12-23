Images and videos: Blizzard hits southern Minnesota and northern Iowa

Travel was severely impacted Wednesday into Thursday in SE Minnesota and northern Iowa. Check out the photos above or the videos below to see some of the sites.

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android