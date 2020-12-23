Images and videos: Blizzard hits southern Minnesota and northern Iowa

Photo Gallery 5 Images
Travel was severely impacted Wednesday into Thursday in SE Minnesota and northern Iowa. Check out the photos above or the videos below to see some of the sites.
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Sean Macaday is in Owatonna tracking blizzard conditions
Posted by KIMT News 3 on Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Blizzard conditions in Minnesota.
Posted by KIMT News 3 on Wednesday, December 23, 2020