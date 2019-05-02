STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Stewartville High School's prom is on Saturday. Students will dress up and drive their dates and friends to dinner, grand march, and the prom. On Thursday, the students received an important message to take with them to prom and any time they get into a vehicle.

Logan Maas was a senior at Triton High School. In December of 2015, he and his peers were speeding over hills on a gravel road. No one but the driver was wearing their seatbelts. The driver lost control, the passengers were ejected, and Logan fractured his skull and died.

Matthew Maas travels to other schools with Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson to tell Logan's story. Maas spoke to Stewartville High School on Thursday to share Logan's story and how his death could have been prevented. Maas stressed to students the impact that their death in a preventable crash would have on their parents, siblings, school, and community.

"I think sometimes when you see a video like this and it's in a county or somewhere you're not familiar with, it's a long ways away, the message isn't as real because you still have the feeling of 'well, it's not going to happen here. It's not going to happen to me,'" explains Maas. "This message being... a county away, a school district that these students interact with very often, It's a lot closer to home and hopefully the message that they receive is that this does happen and it does happen around here and I'm not invincible."

Students also participated in a seatbelt challenge and prom-going students signed a promise to not drink and drive.