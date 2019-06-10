Illinois man reported missing in North Iowa

ROCK FALLS, Iowa – An Illinois man is reported missing in North Iowa.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report Saturday morning that Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Howlett, 48 from Sandwich, IL, went missing at Camp at the Woods northwest of Rock Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office say Howlett was last seen on June 1 around 10 pm near his camper along the Shell Rock River. He’s described as a white male, 5’5’’ tall and 136 pounds, with green eyes and grayish brown hair. Howlett has Batman and Superman tattoos on his left arm, along with the name Baileigh, and the name Shantal tattooed on his right arm.

Investigators say Howlett was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a gray tank top, white socks, and new khaki boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office at 641-421-3000.