Illinois man accused of dealing drugs in Floyd County

Markese Miles
Markese Miles

Pleads not guilty Monday.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 7:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An Illinois man is pleading not guilty to dealing methamphetamine in Floyd County.

Markese R. Miles, 33 of Dixmoor, IL, is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Authorities say Miles was arrested after an August 22 traffic stop in the 2100 block of South Grand Avenue in Charles City.

According to court documents, Miles had a “wad of cash” and was very nervous during the traffic stop. After a positive indication from a K9 drug dog, law enforcement says Miles had his hand down the front of his pants and moving around. A search then allegedly found multiple baggies of meth totaling over 100 grams.

Miles entered a not guilty plea Monday. His trial is scheduled to begin on October 29.

Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
Community Events