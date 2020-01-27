Clear
Illegal immigrant sentenced for North Iowa sex abuse

Already doing federal time for re-entering the United States.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – An illegal immigrant gets probation for sexual contact with a teen in North Iowa.

Ruben Mario Ramirez, 34, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sexual abuse for performing a sex act on a 15-year-old in Cerro Gordo County in February 2019. He was sentenced Monday to three to five years of probation.

Ramirez is currently serving a seven month sentence in federal prison for illegally re-entering the United States after being expelled from it in February 2011. Ramirez received the federal sentence in October 2019.

