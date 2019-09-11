Illegal gun possession sending Mason City man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mason City man gets a long prison stretch for guns stolen in a burglary.

Daniel Solano, 33, pleaded guilty in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to possession of a firearm by a felon and has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Solano admitted to possessing seven firearms between May 12 and May 30, 2017. He was convicted in 2007 of reckless homicide in Illinois.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Solano and others broke into a Thompson home on May 12, 2017 and stole the guns.

After serving his prison sentence, Solano will be on three years of supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jack Lammers and investigated by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Mason City Police Department, and the Clear Lake Police Department.