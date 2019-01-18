Illegal food sales investigated in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says it has been investigating illegal food sales.

The reported incidents involved people making and selling food out of their home without any inspection or license. The Health Department says some of the food had been advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

“It is important that people purchase their food from a licensed facility. This applies to all food sales including door-to-door and internet food sales,” said Brian Hanft, Environmental Health Service Manager with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health. “We do our best to monitor food safety in Cerro Gordo County so our residents are protected from food-borne illnesses.”

The Health Department says it is illegal for a private home or an area used as living or sleeping quarters to be used for food preparation for public sale.

Anyone in Cerro Gordo County interested in selling food or opening a food business can contact the Health Department at 421-9300 or cghealth.com to make sure they follow the Iowa Food Code.