If you're wondering how the antibody test works at Hy-Vee, here's what it's like

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Antibody tests can determine if you've had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

Having antibodies in your blood means your body is fighting off infections and building immunity to the virus. It does not mean you currently have COVID-19 or that you've ever had it, but it may provide protection from getting the virus.

For just $25, you can get an antibody test at Hy-Vee Pharmacy and it can give you a little peace of mind. All you do is register for an appointment online and go the pharmacy at your designated time. If you know what it's like to get your finger pricked, that's all it was. The whole process took about 5 minutes, then you can leave right after and they email you with your results. Your results should come back within 15 minutes.

It's recommended you keep in contact with your health care provider if you have any questions about your results. If you're positive for the antibodies, donating the plasma from your blood can be processed into convalescent plasma, which can help patients with COVID-19.