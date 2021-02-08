If you like the cold, this 7-day forecast is for you.

A few flurries or snow showers are possible this week, but little to no accumulation is expected.

A slightly-better chance for some snow accumulation may arrive for next weekend, but no major storms are on the horizon.

The below-average temperature stretch will continue through the next work week with single-digit highs and below-zero lows.

