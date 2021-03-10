If you buy a Shamrock Shake through St. Patrick's Day, you can support families staying at the Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For every Shamrock Shake bought from McDonald's now through St. Patrick's Day will help out families staying in the Ronald McDonald House.

That includes the Oko family staying at the Rochester house. Their son, Mylius, was born with a rare form of skeletal dysplasia and that brought the family to the Mayo Clinic all the way from Germany. They've been at the house since January and aren't scheduled to be released any time soon.

Chelsea, Mylius' mother, said it's now their second home and the staff has welcomed them with open arms. She said none of this would be possible without the support from fundraisers. "It's really been amazing. I might get a little teary eyed. But the Ronald McDonald House is really what's made it possible for me to and visit my son every day," explained Chelsea. "Everybody here has just been so nice and so caring towards me and my son who they've never even met."

If you'd like to show your support, 25 cents of every Shamrock Shake bought now through March 17th will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.