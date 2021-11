FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hospitalized Saturday following a rollover crash on icy roads in Freeborn County.

Liliana De La Cruz Villalobos, 49, of Eagle Pass, Texas, was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over at milepost 12.

The Foord was traveling southbound on I-35 and pulling a car when it left the roadway and rolled.

The driver, Juan Antonio Lopez, 40, of Eagle Pass, Texas, was not injured.