Icy gravel road conditions blamed for Mitchell Co. school bus going in ditch

OSAGE, Iowa – An Osage school bus went into the ditch Wednesday morning due to some icy gravel road conditions.

Ten students were on the bus at the time, according to superintendent Barb Schwamman. The bus driver reported no injuries, Schwamman said.

The school did have a two-hour delay due to poor road conditions.

“Proper protocol was followed,” Schwamman said.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call in the 1800 block of 316th St. southwest of Osage after 9 a.m. and said there was a report of a downed power line near the crash.

We have a reporter en route and will have more information as it becomes available.