Icy conditions play a part in head-on, rollover crashes in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, - A head-on crash and a rollover accident Friday morning in Winnebago Co. were due to icy road conditions.

The Iowa State Patrol said a head-on collision occurred Friday morning on Crystal Lake Rd. (at the junction of B14 and Oak Ave.) southwest of Forest City.

Three people were injured, including two who were transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa by ambulance. Both vehicles were totaled.

The other accident occurred at Winnebago Way in Forest City. It was a single-vehicle rollover. There were no injuries reported.