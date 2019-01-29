Clear
Icy Blast from the Past: How today's temps compare to the 1996 Arctic Outbreak

"This is not cold weather. This is much worse than cold weather," says a visitor to Southeastern Minnesota.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The temperatures the area is experiencing haven't dropped this low since the mid-nineties.

February 2, 1996 marks some of the lowest temps in the areas history, with lows ranging around -32 to -36.

Visiting Rochester from Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Henry family did not expect Minnesota to be quite this cold when they arrived.

"Trying to go through our luggage in the airport to get our clothes out and we were not prepared," says Julia Henry. "We were not prepared at all until I pulled everything out of the suitcase that I had packed," adds Walker Henry. "They said you're going to expect the cold weather, but this is not cold weather. This is much worse than cold weather," says Buddy Henry.

Mason City
Overcast
-17° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -44°
Albert Lea
Overcast
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -29°
Feels Like: -45°
Austin
-18° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -46°
Charles City
Overcast
-17° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -28°
Feels Like: -43°
Rochester
Overcast
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -30°
Feels Like: -50°
Tracking life threatening cold and a warm up for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

