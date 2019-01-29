Icy Blast from the Past: How today's temps compare to the 1996 Arctic Outbreak

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The temperatures the area is experiencing haven't dropped this low since the mid-nineties.

February 2, 1996 marks some of the lowest temps in the areas history, with lows ranging around -32 to -36.

Visiting Rochester from Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Henry family did not expect Minnesota to be quite this cold when they arrived.

"Trying to go through our luggage in the airport to get our clothes out and we were not prepared," says Julia Henry. "We were not prepared at all until I pulled everything out of the suitcase that I had packed," adds Walker Henry. "They said you're going to expect the cold weather, but this is not cold weather. This is much worse than cold weather," says Buddy Henry.