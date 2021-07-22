Iconic Rochester figure looking for his stolen chair

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Joe Johnson is a man people in Rochester might be familar with. Known as "Second Street Joe" Johnson is the guy who you find along 2nd St SW waving to people with American flags. He's now on a mission looking for his stolen chair, a seat he uses to bring smiles to the community.

Since Sunday, it has been missing. Johnson noticed it went missing after returning from a meal with a friend.

"I was going down to the Canadian Honker with my friend Tony and we were just getting something to eat and it got stolen," says Johnson.

The chair was a gift to him from a friend and its mysterious disappearence is making him sad.

"My heart's broken. My friend Wild Bill gave that to me. Alot of friends donated flags to help me do what I do."

Community members say they're really surprised and confused including Fawn Hangge, a fan of Joe's.

"I just think it's odd that anyone would take anything that's not their's especially from someone that we love so much in our community like Joe."

Amber Torvund is also unhappy to hear what happened to the familiar Med City man.

"It's a little dissapointing to see that that would happen to someone local to the area. You want to think that good things will happen."

Torvund also believes that the person who stole Second Street Joe's chair should return it. Anyone who has any information regarding his missing chair can contact him through his facebook page.

A police report hasn't been filed and Johnson never had his chair stolen before.