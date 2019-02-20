Clear
Icicles, ice dams can be harmful to homes: 'Keep your eyes to the sky and the roof'

Experts say it happens more often to older homes that don't have enough insulation.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 6:07 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Icicles may look beautiful, but they can be harmful not only to you but your home.

They’re everywhere in the winter, Leon Egger’s home is no exception.

“I've got a heated garage and it's not insolated,” Egger said, “and it melts all the snow off there and it just builds up ice.”

The build up is called an ice dam. One tell-tale sign it’s happening, icicles.

“We've had the coldest weather we've had in a long time, and the most snow we've had in a long time,” Kincade Kirkpatrick, the general manager of Above All Roofing, said. “So that causes lots of roof issues.”

Kirkpatrick said this happens more often in older homes that don’t have enough insulation.

If not taken care of, it can cause hundreds if not thousands of dollars in damage.

“Lots of times people will want to take a hammer to an ice dam to chunk off or remove it,” Kirkpatrick said, “but you don't wanna do that. We have a special steam machine that has high pressure hot water that melts the ice off.”

KIMT didn’t get to see that process today, but crews start by shoveling snow off the roof.

If anything, the ice that hangs from homes serves as a reminder.

“Always want to make sure you kind of keep your eyes to the sky and the roof a little bit to see what your roof is doing,” Kirkpatrick said.

Above All Roofing company expects even more call this spring, once the snow melts.

