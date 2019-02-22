Ice, snow and wind means a mess of a weekend with a blizzard possible

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Dallas; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Marshall; Story; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Freezing Ice Tonight Followed By Potential Blizzard Conditions Saturday Evening Into Sunday... .We are looking at two separate wintry weather impact events across portions of Iowa. The impact for tonight into Saturday morning will be freezing ice potential. The location of the greatest icing potential may shift slightly, so this advisory may be more "dynamic" than most advisories typically are. Winds should be light during this event, so impacts will be precipitation- driven. A more potent system will impact Iowa Saturday evening Into Sunday. As much colder air moves into Iowa Saturday evening, precipitation will change over to all snow, potentially heavy at times. A narrow band of heavy snow is expected to set up across portions of western, central and northern Iowa with this system. There may be tight gradient on the north and south sides of this narrow band of snow. Strong and gusty northwest to west winds to increase across the state Saturday night through Sunday. This will cause areas of blowing snow and potentially near-blizzard conditions especially in rural areas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected tonight through Sunday morning. Blizzard conditions possible Saturday evening into Sunday. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Central to north-central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very dangerous. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Dallas; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin; Marshall; Story; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Freezing Ice Tonight Followed By Potential Blizzard Conditions Saturday Evening Into Sunday... .We are looking at two separate wintry weather impact events across portions of Iowa. The impact for tonight into Saturday morning will be freezing ice potential. The location of the greatest icing potential may shift slightly, so this advisory may be more "dynamic" than most advisories typically are. Winds should be light during this event, so impacts will be precipitation- driven. A more potent system will impact Iowa Saturday evening Into Sunday. As much colder air moves into Iowa Saturday evening, precipitation will change over to all snow, potentially heavy at times. A narrow band of heavy snow is expected to set up across portions of western, central and northern Iowa with this system. There may be tight gradient on the north and south sides of this narrow band of snow. Strong and gusty northwest to west winds to increase across the state Saturday night through Sunday. This will cause areas of blowing snow and potentially near-blizzard conditions especially in rural areas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected tonight through Sunday morning. Blizzard conditions possible Saturday evening into Sunday. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Central to north-central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very dangerous. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Freezing Ice Tonight Followed By Potential Blizzard Conditions Saturday Evening Into Sunday... .We are looking at two separate wintry weather impact events across portions of Iowa. The impact for tonight into Saturday morning will be freezing ice potential. The location of the greatest icing potential may shift slightly, so this advisory may be more "dynamic" than most advisories typically are. Winds should be light during this event, so impacts will be precipitation- driven. A more potent system will impact Iowa Saturday evening Into Sunday. As much colder air moves into Iowa Saturday evening, precipitation will change over to all snow, potentially heavy at times. A narrow band of heavy snow is expected to set up across portions of western, central and northern Iowa with this system. There may be tight gradient on the north and south sides of this narrow band of snow. Strong and gusty northwest to west winds to increase across the state Saturday night through Sunday. This will cause areas of blowing snow and potentially near-blizzard conditions especially in rural areas. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Northwestern to north-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very dangerous.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Icy Travel For Some Sat Morning...Winter Storm Then Likely Sat Night Into Sunday... .Heavy snow, a wintry mix and strong winds will accompany a winter storm for Saturday night through Sunday. Snowfall in the heaviest band of 4 to 8 inches is currently expected, with locally higher possible. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour Saturday evening could occur. A brief period of wintry mix as the storm moves in may result in light icing. In addition to the heavy snow, winds gusting as high as 45 mph will result in blowing and drifting snow, especially in open and unsheltered areas. Visibilities under 1/2 mile could occur. As for tonight and Saturday morning, a wintry mix of precipitation is expected, with rain to freezing rain to snow all looking likely. Snow amounts will generally be on the light side, but ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch are possible. Travel impacts will be minor to significant for the entire area this weekend. If blowing and drifting snow becomes widespread, roads could become impassable in some rural areas. Keep up to date on the forecast and plan now for travel impacts. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and light mixed precipitation possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher possible. Ice accumulations of around 1/10 of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of western into north-central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Icy Travel For Some Sat Morning...Winter Storm Then Likely Sat Night Into Sunday... .Heavy snow, a wintry mix and strong winds will accompany a winter storm for Saturday night through Sunday. Snowfall in the heaviest band of 4 to 8 inches is currently expected, with locally higher possible. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour Saturday evening could occur. A brief period of wintry mix as the storm moves in may result in light icing. In addition to the heavy snow, winds gusting as high as 45 mph will result in blowing and drifting snow, especially in open and unsheltered areas. Visibilities under 1/2 mile could occur. As for tonight and Saturday morning, a wintry mix of precipitation is expected, with rain to freezing rain to snow all looking likely. Snow amounts will generally be on the light side, but ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch are possible. Travel impacts will be minor to significant for the entire area this weekend. If blowing and drifting snow becomes widespread, roads could become impassable in some rural areas. Keep up to date on the forecast and plan now for travel impacts. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and light mixed precipitation possible. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher possible. Ice accumulations of around 1/10 of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of western into north-central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Rice; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED TO IMPACT TRAVEL SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY IN WISCONSIN WITH BLIZZARD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE IN MINNESOTA... .Snow and blowing snow are expected to impact travel Saturday night into Sunday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the southern half of Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin. The heaviest snow is expected to fall along and east of I-35 Saturday evening and Saturday night. Expect a narrow band 4 to 8 inches of snow from Albert Lea, through Red Wing Minnesota and Ladysmith Wisconsin. Northwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday, with gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph. This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow, and reduced visibilities. The strongest winds will be in Minnesota, and blizzard conditions are possible. Meanwhile areas to the west of I-35 will see less snow, but we still expect northwest wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph starting after midnight Saturday night and lasting into Sunday afternoon. There is a very deep snowpack across the region, and significant blowing and drifting snow is likely to develop. This could lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very difficult or impossible in the open areas of western, central, and southern Minnesota. A winter storm watch has been issued for possible blizzard conditions Saturday night into Sunday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow likely. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult with reduced visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulation that will impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.