Ice carvers are getting ready for one of the biggest winter events coming up

Rochester is getting ready to chill this weekend at one of the biggest winter events hosted by the city.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 8:17 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The cold weather is actually wanted this weekend... for the workers behind 'SocialICE' that is. For the last month now, ice carvers have been preparing for this weekend. KIMT News 3 spoke with Nick Lensing and he has been carving ice for 20 years. He explained they've used about ten tons of ice for the sculptures.

The carvers and 'SocialICE' goers probably want different temperatures, but they always make it work. "For us, we want it to be like in the teens or low 20s, that's perfect for us," explained Lensing. "But we know that when it's in the mid 30s to 40s, it's better for the people. So it's kind of a catch-22." Lensing said it's all worth it to hear the reactions from the community. "When you come up to a kid and you're carving something and you're like 'what do you think of my giraffe' and they're like 'it's an elephant!' and what you're really carving is an elephant and they pick it out like that... some of the interactions with kids, that's what's a lot of fun," said Lensing.

'SocialICE' officially kicks off on Thursday night in Peace Plaza starting at 5 p.m.

