Clear

Ice carousel puts a spin on winter

They carved out a block of ice just over 100 feet wide on a pond and then put a motor on it.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 10:47 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - Locals in Dodge Center are putting a spin on winter. Dave Chicos and his buddies built an ice carousel.
He says they carved out a block of ice just over 100 feet wide on a pond and then put a motor on it. About 40 people hopped on for a spin.

"It was fun and everyone seemed to enjoy it," Chicos said. "Some of our friends couldn't believe that we would do such a thing. We just wanted something interesting and unique."

Chicos says it took his crew only about two hours to create it from start to finish. The idea came from online. They have since dismantled the carousel but says they are planning to build another one next winter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Beautiful Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean weather 2/23

Image

Ice carousel in Dodge Center

Image

'Building the Way' for women int the workforce

Image

Osage welcomes home state champions

Image

Welcome to the world of wrestling

Image

Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

Image

Sean 2/22 2

Image

Section 1A wrestling finals

Image

Rochester Salvation Army thanks community

Image

Section 1AA wrestling finals

Community Events