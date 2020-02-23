Ice carousel puts a spin on winter

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - Locals in Dodge Center are putting a spin on winter. Dave Chicos and his buddies built an ice carousel.

He says they carved out a block of ice just over 100 feet wide on a pond and then put a motor on it. About 40 people hopped on for a spin.

"It was fun and everyone seemed to enjoy it," Chicos said. "Some of our friends couldn't believe that we would do such a thing. We just wanted something interesting and unique."

Chicos says it took his crew only about two hours to create it from start to finish. The idea came from online. They have since dismantled the carousel but says they are planning to build another one next winter.