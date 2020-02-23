DODGE CENTER, Minn. - Locals in Dodge Center are putting a spin on winter. Dave Chicos and his buddies built an ice carousel.
He says they carved out a block of ice just over 100 feet wide on a pond and then put a motor on it. About 40 people hopped on for a spin.
"It was fun and everyone seemed to enjoy it," Chicos said. "Some of our friends couldn't believe that we would do such a thing. We just wanted something interesting and unique."
Chicos says it took his crew only about two hours to create it from start to finish. The idea came from online. They have since dismantled the carousel but says they are planning to build another one next winter.
Related Content
- Ice carousel puts a spin on winter
- 2018 Winter Ice Fishing Day
- Several counties deal with spin outs
- Junior cycling growing locally thanks to group, Spin Devo
- Spin Devo hosts its annual Cannonball Cross in Mason City
- Walmart will sell 98¢ reusable bags at checkout carousels to cut down on plastic
- New ice fishing regulations coming this winter in MN
- Ice is no longer safe for winter activities
- Will Pine Island have an ice rink this winter?
- Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest
Scroll for more content...