Ice arenas making the most out of 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. - COVID-19 has made its presence felt across the entire economy and ice rinks are no exception. It has been nearly three weeks since facilities have been used but they’re making the most of this time as they prepare for when sports do return.

“It’s a strange feeling being in the rink business and not having the doors busting open from the time you open early Saturday and Sunday, until late in the evening,” Bob Montrose said.

If it were a normal year, Graham Arena would be buzzing with hockey practices and games. Montrose, the arena’s manager, says the facility is eerily quiet these days with the exception of workers making improvements to the facility.

“Over the course of the year in 2020, there’s been just a little under $3-million worth of deferred maintenance projects that have taken place,” Montrose said.

Those projects include the ongoing installation of new bleachers in Graham 1, expected to be complete in time for sports to resume. With plenty of money going out and not much coming in, Montrose says they have found ways to cut costs.

“We’ve shaved the ice down so we’re almost on paint,” he said. “Our ice is as thin as it will ever be and our temperatures are as warm as they’ll ever be. That will help keep the expense of running the compressors and the ice refrigeration down.”

There’s no need to worry – it will only take about one day per rink to get each sheet of ice back into tip-top shape.

“Constant resurfacing and applying an awful lot of water just to build up the ice thickness.”

Just like coaches and athletes are ready to get back on the ice, the Graham Arena staff is eager to open its doors.

“I know there will be some restrictions and different return to play guidelines that we’ll follow but at the end of the day, we just want to see kids on the ice having fun,” said Montrose.

Once the facility reopens, Montrose anticipates it to be really busy noting they are always looking for additional part-time staff.