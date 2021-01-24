IWCOA girls state wrestling final results

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ella Schmit of Bettendorf

2nd Place – Adyson Lundquist of Southwest Valley

3rd Place – Jasmine Luedtke of Ottumwa

4th Place – Yareli Morales of Sioux City East

5th Place – Jalynn Goodale of Osage

6th Place – Ava McNeal of Lewis Central

7th Place – Abby Blint of Mount Pleasant

8th Place – Jada Daily of Davenport West

1st Place Match

Ella Schmit (Bettendorf) 5-0, Jr. over Adyson Lundquist (Southwest Valley) 11-1, So. (Fall 1:49)

3rd Place Match

Jasmine Luedtke (Ottumwa) 11-1, Fr. over Yareli Morales (Sioux City East) 6-2, Jr. (Fall 4:51)

5th Place Match

Jalynn Goodale (Osage) 22-3, So. over Ava McNeal (Lewis Central) 17-6, So. (Fall 1:50)

7th Place Match

Abby Blint (Mount Pleasant) 12-4, Jr. over Jada Daily (Davenport West) 10-6, Fr. (Fall 0:40)



113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Eva Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place – Adison Musser of North Cedar, Stanwood

3rd Place – Leah Chandler of Chariton

4th Place – Jolynn Tiefenthaler of Ridge View

5th Place – Danica Linn of Colfax-Mingo

6th Place – Anya Lovstuen of Decorah

7th Place – Hannah Reel of Dubuque Senior

8th Place – Kiersten Carrol of East Sac County

1st Place Match

Eva Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock) 24-0, Jr. over Adison Musser (North Cedar, Stanwood) 20-3, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:32 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

Leah Chandler (Chariton) 12-2, Fr. over Jolynn Tiefenthaler (Ridge View) 19-8, Fr. (Dec 14-10)

5th Place Match

Danica Linn (Colfax-Mingo) 18-6, Jr. over Anya Lovstuen (Decorah) 6-5, Jr. (Fall 5:50)

7th Place Match

Hannah Reel (Dubuque Senior) 13-2, So. over Kiersten Carrol (East Sac County) 12-4, So. (M. For.)



120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kiki Connell of Charles City

2nd Place – Sophie Barnes of Lewis Central

3rd Place – Mariah Webster of Colfax-Mingo

4th Place – Ashlynn Miller of North Cedar, Stanwood

5th Place – Alexys Petersen of Bettendorf

6th Place – Angeleena Rasmussen of Sioux City East

7th Place – Lexi Hennik of Central City

8th Place – Kadence Pape of MFL MarMac

1st Place Match

Kiki Connell (Charles City) 26-5, Sr. over Sophie Barnes (Lewis Central) 13-1, So. (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match

Mariah Webster (Colfax-Mingo) 20-2, Jr. over Ashlynn Miller (North Cedar, Stanwood) 21-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Alexys Petersen (Bettendorf) 13-2, Fr. over Angeleena Rasmussen (Sioux City East) 14-5, So. (Fall 1:04)

7th Place Match

Lexi Hennik (Central City) 10-2, Fr. over Kadence Pape (MFL MarMac) 19-7, So. (Fall 0:36)



126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Lilly Luft of Charles City

2nd Place – Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place – Emma Grimm of Osage

4th Place – Bronwyn Brenneman of Mid-Prairie

5th Place – Ava Scranton of Anamosa

6th Place – Regan Griffith of North Fayette Valley

7th Place – Maggie Wagner of Anamosa

8th Place – Anna Sondall of Boone

1st Place Match

Lilly Luft (Charles City) 23-1, So. over Avery Meier (Waverly-Shell Rock) 13-3, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Emma Grimm (Osage) 13-5, Sr. over Bronwyn Brenneman (Mid-Prairie) 19-6, Jr. (Fall 3:22)

5th Place Match

Ava Scranton (Anamosa) 26-6, So. over Regan Griffith (North Fayette Valley) 5-3, Sr. (Fall 3:49)

7th Place Match

Maggie Wagner (Anamosa) 24-7, So. over Anna Sondall (Boone) 15-6, Jr. (M. For.)



132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Annika Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place – Alexis Ross of Fort Dodge

3rd Place – Sydney Park of Assumption, Davenport

4th Place – Moorea Brown of Center Point-Urbana

5th Place – Bailey Cox of New Hampton/Turkey Valley

6th Place – Katerina Smith of Osage

7th Place – Josephine Wearmouth of Martensdale-St Marys

8th Place – Sydney Muller of Osage

1st Place Match

Annika Behrends (Waverly-Shell Rock) 11-0, Jr. over Alexis Ross (Fort Dodge) 12-1, So. (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

Sydney Park (Assumption, Davenport) 17-2, Jr. over Moorea Brown (Center Point-Urbana) 17-3, So. (MD 10-1)

5th Place Match

Bailey Cox (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 15-10, So. over Katerina Smith (Osage) 10-5, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

Josephine Wearmouth (Martensdale-St Marys) 7-5, Jr. over Sydney Muller (Osage) 14-11, So. (Dec 1-0)



138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Abby Mclntyre of Glenwood

2nd Place – Macy Smith of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place – Isabella Deeds of Ridge View

4th Place – Kylie Doty of Colfax-Mingo

5th Place – Evah Owens of Central City

6th Place – Chloe Etten of BGM, Brooklyn

7th Place – Alana Duggan of Wahlert, Dubuque

8th Place – Tierney Perkins of New Hampton/Turkey Valley

1st Place Match

Abby Mclntyre (Glenwood) 10-1, Sr. over Macy Smith (Waverly-Shell Rock) 12-1, Jr. (Fall 1:58)

3rd Place Match

Isabella Deeds (Ridge View) 11-1, Fr. over Kylie Doty (Colfax-Mingo) 10-7, Jr. (Fall 3:04)

5th Place Match

Evah Owens (Central City) 11-3, Sr. over Chloe Etten (BGM, Brooklyn) 16-5, So. (Fall 2:52)

7th Place Match

Alana Duggan (Wahlert, Dubuque) 12-2, Jr. over Tierney Perkins (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 18-7, So. (SV-1 3-1)



145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Naomi Simon of Decorah

2nd Place – Marley Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock

3rd Place – Sarah Lewis of Centerville

4th Place – Michaela Blume of Clayton Ridge

5th Place – Toyia Griffin of Nashua-Plainfield

6th Place – Jannell Avila of Lisbon

7th Place – Claire Quirk of New Hampton/Turkey Valley

8th Place – Bailey Weeks of Vinton-Shellsburg

1st Place Match

Naomi Simon (Decorah) 20-0, Fr. over Marley Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock) 19-5, Sr. (Fall 4:35)

3rd Place Match

Sarah Lewis (Centerville) 11-1, So. over Michaela Blume (Clayton Ridge) 17-4, Sr. (SV-1 10-8)

5th Place Match

Toyia Griffin (Nashua-Plainfield) 12-6, Sr. over Jannell Avila (Lisbon) 3-3, So. (M. For.)

7th Place Match

Claire Quirk (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 17-4, Sr. over Bailey Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 14-7, Jr. (Fall 0:51)\



152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Madison Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock

2nd Place – Keeley Kehrli of East Buchanan

3rd Place – Bella Porcelli of Southeast Polk

4th Place – Aine Moffit of Pleasant Valley

5th Place – Sarah Meader of Mid-Prairie

6th Place – Haidyn Snyder of Waverly-Shell Rock

7th Place – Saydey Scholbrock of Crestwood, Cresco

8th Place – Sophie Degner of Algona

1st Place Match

Madison Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock) 21-0, Sr. over Keeley Kehrli (East Buchanan) 24-5, So. (Fall 2:26)

3rd Place Match

Bella Porcelli (Southeast Polk) 10-2, Fr. over Aine Moffit (Pleasant Valley) 7-3, Jr. (Fall 2:57)

5th Place Match

Sarah Meader (Mid-Prairie) 25-4, Sr. over Haidyn Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) 16-4, So. (Dec 5-4)

7th Place Match

Saydey Scholbrock (Crestwood, Cresco) 15-11, So. over Sophie Degner (Algona) 9-3, Jr. (Fall 3:35)



160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Samantha Spielbauer of Clayton Ridge

2nd Place – Morgan Griffin of Spencer

3rd Place – Maria Elizondo of Humboldt

4th Place – Val Boleyn of North Fayette Valley

5th Place – Maggie Schroeder of Colfax-Mingo

6th Place – Rory Siems of AGWSR

7th Place – Nicole Olson of Missouri Valley

8th Place – Espie Almazan of Lewis Central

1st Place Match

Samantha Spielbauer (Clayton Ridge) 13-5, So. over Morgan Griffin (Spencer) 9-2, Jr. (Fall 1:16)

3rd Place Match

Maria Elizondo (Humboldt) 16-7, Jr. over Val Boleyn (North Fayette Valley) 12-4, Sr. (Fall 1:20)

5th Place Match

Maggie Schroeder (Colfax-Mingo) 15-6, Jr. over Rory Siems (AGWSR) 11-11, Fr. (Fall 2:47)

7th Place Match

Nicole Olson (Missouri Valley) 13-2, Fr. over Espie Almazan (Lewis Central) 15-5, Fr. (Dec 3-2)



170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Morgan Smith of Denver

2nd Place – Kendal Clark of Humboldt

3rd Place – Virginia Cacho of Muscatine

4th Place – Caitlyn Williams of Clear Creek-Amana

5th Place – Paris Dean of Spencer

6th Place – Emma Seward of Waverly-Shell Rock

7th Place – Elizabeth Batterson of Ottumwa

8th Place – Jane Murphy of Decorah

1st Place Match

Morgan Smith (Denver) 14-5, Sr. over Kendal Clark (Humboldt) 14-2, Sr. (Fall 1:48)

3rd Place Match

Virginia Cacho (Muscatine) 14-3, Sr. over Caitlyn Williams (Clear Creek-Amana) 14-5, Jr. (Fall 0:16)

5th Place Match

Paris Dean (Spencer) 5-2, So. over Emma Seward (Waverly-Shell Rock) 12-7, Sr. (Fall 4:51)

7th Place Match

Elizabeth Batterson (Ottumwa) 2-2, So. over Jane Murphy (Decorah) 2-7, Sr. (Fall 1:53)



195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Rachel Eddy of Independence

2nd Place – Abby Boehm of North Fayette Valley

3rd Place – Grace Gray of Ankeny Centennial

4th Place – Bella Canada of AHSTW

5th Place – Kaylee Nachtigal of Spencer

6th Place – Jessie Hutchinson of Newton

7th Place – Maia Foster of Decorah

8th Place – Riley Wilson of Decorah

1st Place Match

Rachel Eddy (Independence) 14-0, So. over Abby Boehm (North Fayette Valley) 8-3, Sr. (Fall 3:47)

3rd Place Match

Grace Gray (Ankeny Centennial) 14-1, Jr. over Bella Canada (AHSTW) 8-2, So. (Fall 0:18)

5th Place Match

Kaylee Nachtigal (Spencer) 8-6, Fr. over Jessie Hutchinson (Newton) 7-4, So. (Fall 1:18)

7th Place Match

Maia Foster (Decorah) 5-6, Jr. over Riley Wilson (Decorah) 4-9, Jr. (Fall 0:23)



285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Millie Peach of Iowa Valley, Marengo

2nd Place – Olivia Huckfelt of Spencer

3rd Place – Brooke Rood of LeMars

4th Place – Ilana Yanes of Riverside, Oakland

5th Place – Grace Brown of Newton

6th Place – Dori Waschkat of Tripoli

7th Place – Ava Thompson of Charles City

8th Place – Addisson Hershberger of Crestwood, Cresco

1st Place Match

Millie Peach (Iowa Valley, Marengo) 5-0, Sr. over Olivia Huckfelt (Spencer) 9-1, Fr. (Fall 2:52)

3rd Place Match

Brooke Rood (LeMars) 8-4, Sr. over Ilana Yanes (Riverside, Oakland) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 1:28)

5th Place Match

Grace Brown (Newton) 5-3, Sr. over Dori Waschkat (Tripoli) 9-3, Sr. (Fall 0:53)

7th Place Match

Ava Thompson (Charles City) 8-9, Fr. over Addisson Hershberger (Crestwood, Cresco) 7-8, Jr. (Fall 2:14)