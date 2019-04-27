Clear
ISU's Hakeem Butler drafted by Arizona Cardinals

ISU logo

Cyclone wide receiver goes in the 4th round.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 11:59 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The third and final day of an NFL draft as memorable for the scene, the music and the passion of the folks in Nashville began Saturday with Arizona selecting Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler.

Butler is 6-foot-6 and could be a presence in the red zone for new Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the top overall choice on Thursday night. The Cardinals also selected Massachusetts WR Andy Isabella in the second round.

Butler is the cousin of twins Aaron and Andrew Harrison, who starred in basketball at Kentucky.

North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley then went to Cincinnati, where he could learn from Andy Dalton.

Approximately 200,000 people attended the draft on each of the first two nights, packing Broadway to hear the picks, listen to the tunes in the honky tonks — and by Tim McGraw in a rousing concert Friday night — and make this "selection meeting" unlike anything the NFL has seen.

