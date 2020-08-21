ISU threatens students with suspension for breaking COVID safety rules

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen is warning students they could be suspended for failing to follow COVID-19 safety policy on social gatherings.

In a letter to the Iowa State Community, Wintersteen says all on-campus and off-campus gatherings of students must comply with all health orders, including wearing face coverings and limiting the size of get-togethers to allow for 6-foot social distancing. She says students who attend large parties or events that violate those rules will face discipline under the ISU Student Code of Conduct.

Wintersteen says students participating in large gatherings or parties “is unacceptable and must stop.”

To read Wintersteen’s full letter, click here.