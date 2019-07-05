ISU releases men's basketball non-conference schedule for 2019-20

AMES, Iowa – The Big Four Classic may be gone but Iowa State will still battle Iowa and UNI in men’s basketball this season.

Cyclone head coach Steve Prohm has released his team’s non-conference schedule for 2019-20. ISU will host the Panthers on November 12 and take on the Hawkeyes on December 12. In addition, the Cyclones will play at Oregon State on November 9, host Southern Miss on November 19, and play in the Battle 4 Atlantis November 27-29. Other teams participating in that tournament include North Carolina, Gonzaga, Michigan. Alabama, and Seton Hall.

Iowa State will open the men’s basketball season on November 5 against Mississippi Valley state and will face an opponent from the Southeastern Conference on January 25 as part of the annual interconference challenge.

The Big Four Classic was an annual event with two games matching up Iowa, Iowa State, UNI, and Drake. It ended in 2018 after Iowa announced it would no longer take part.

2019-20 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 5 – Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 9 – at Oregon State

Nov. 12 – Northern Illinois

Nov. 19 – Southern Miss (Battle 4 Atlantis Campus Game)

Nov. 27-29 – Battle 4 Atlantis (Alabama, Gonzaga, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Seton Hall, Southern Miss)

Dec. 4 – Kansas City

Dec. 8 – Seton Hall (Big 12 / BIG EAST Scheduling Alliance)

Dec. 12 – Iowa (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Dec. 22 – Purdue Fort Wayne

Dec. 31 – Florida A&M

Jan. 25 – at TBA (Big 12 / SEC Challenge)