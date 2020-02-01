Clear

ISU loses to Texas, 72-68

ISU logo

Cyclone men blow eight-point lead in the second half.

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 3:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Texas - Courtney Ramey's 3-pointer with 1:06 to play gave Texas the lead and Matt Coleman III's two late free throws closed out a 72-68 win over Iowa State.

Texas fought back from an eight-point deficit in the second half. Ramey led the charge, scoring eight of Texas' 10 points in the run to take the lead. A 3-pointer by Ramey and a dunk by Jericho Sims got Texas within 65-63 before Ramey made his 3-pointer from the left win for the lead.

Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton each scored 14 points for Iowa State.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
A beautiful weekend in store
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Fact Checking Politicans

Image

The Future of Ramp 6

Image

Folwell Follies

Image

1/31 Weather Sean

Image

Channel One Food Bank gets new truck

Image

Coronavirus impacting flights

Image

Trump at Drake University

Image

Caucus Demographics - impact of older voters

Community Events