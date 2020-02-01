AUSTIN, Texas - Courtney Ramey's 3-pointer with 1:06 to play gave Texas the lead and Matt Coleman III's two late free throws closed out a 72-68 win over Iowa State.
Texas fought back from an eight-point deficit in the second half. Ramey led the charge, scoring eight of Texas' 10 points in the run to take the lead. A 3-pointer by Ramey and a dunk by Jericho Sims got Texas within 65-63 before Ramey made his 3-pointer from the left win for the lead.
Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton each scored 14 points for Iowa State.
Related Content
- ISU loses to Texas, 72-68
- Texas 4,000 takes Minnesota
- Cyclones miss chance at Big 12 title game, lose 24-10 to Texas
- ISU football suspends four freshman
- Rochester man loses assault appeal
- Rochester man loses robbery appeal
- ISU's Tailgate Tour invades Clear Lake
- ISU basketball player enters wellness program
- ISU president in North Iowa Monday
- Lightning cancels ISU football season opener
Scroll for more content...