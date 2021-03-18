ISU hires Otzelberger as new men's basketball coach

AMES, Iowa - T.J. Otzelberger is returning to Iowa State as head coach after two years at UNLV.

Athletic director Jamie Pollard announced the hire. This will be the 43-year-old Otzelberger’s third stint in Ames and his first as head coach. He previously was an assistant under Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm. Prohm was fired Tuesday after a 2-22 season in which the Cyclones went winless in the Big 12.

Otzelberger left Iowa State 2016 to become head coach at South Dakota State and has been at UNLV the past two seasons.