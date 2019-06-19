Clear

ISU graduate student pleads guilty to sex abuse of woman

An Iowa State University graduate student accused of sexually assaulting a woman in April at his apartment has pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 8:24 PM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State University graduate student accused of sexually assaulting a woman in April at his apartment has pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

The Des Moines Register reports that 33-year-old Jona Paulus entered the plea Monday. In exchange, the court agreed to sentence Paulus to 90 days in jail with credit for time served. Paulus also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Police say Paulus held the victim down and sexually assaulted her on April 6. When the woman was able to get up, she began recording Paulus with her phone and can be heard telling him, "I told you no." Police say he replied, "I know. I know."

Paulus has also been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of an image of a minor in a sex act in a separate case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
The threat of severe weather is coming later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Over 20 dogs rescued in Lime Springs

Image

Mosquito spraying

Image

Residents speak out on utility increases

Image

Gov. Walz Talks Mental Health

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 6/19

Image

'One Health' approach to help prepare for, prevent infectious diseases

Image

Truth Is Scavenger Hunt hopes to reduce underage drinking

Image

Worth County Fair kicks off

Image

Torch Run for Special Olympics

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible later this week

Community Events