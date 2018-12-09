Clear

ISU football coach agrees to contract extension

Matt Campbell agreed to a six-year deal last November.

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 7:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell have agreed to a contract extension through 2024, a sign that one of the hottest names in the annual coaching carousel is staying put.

The Cyclones announced Campbell's extension on Sunday, also saying they will allocate an extra $1 million for assistant coaches and support staff.

Terms of Campbell's new deal, which was agreed upon by Campbell and athletic director Jamie Pollard during a meeting on Friday, were not disclosed. But Campbell and Iowa State agreed to a 6-year, $22.5 million contract last November.

"We're pleased to invest further in a group of coaches and staff that have quickly raised the standards for Iowa State football," Pollard said. "Matt and I both agreed about the importance of rewarding his staff to keep the momentum going."

The No. 25 Cyclones (8-4) have posted back-to-back eight-win seasons, and their six victories in the Big 12 Conference were the most in school history. Iowa State's third-place finish in the league was its best in 40 years.

Iowa State will close the season on Dec. 28 when it faces No. 12 Washington State (10-2) in the Alamo Bowl.

"Our staff is committed to raising this program to a championship level and it's important for our team, our fans and prospective Cyclones to know that we are fully invested in the future of Iowa State football," Campbell said.

