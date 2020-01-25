Clear

ISU comeback falls short against Auburn

ISU logo

Cyclones battled back from 14 down with less than six minutes to play.

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 4:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUBURN, Alabama - Isaac Okoro scored 19 points, Samir Doughty scored 18 and No. 16 Auburn held off Iowa State 80-76 in the opening game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Tigers improved to 17-2. Auburn led by 14 points with under six minutes left before the Cyclones rallied. Rasir Bolton had 23 points for Iowa State, which fell to 9-10.

Community Events