AUBURN, Alabama - Isaac Okoro scored 19 points, Samir Doughty scored 18 and No. 16 Auburn held off Iowa State 80-76 in the opening game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Tigers improved to 17-2. Auburn led by 14 points with under six minutes left before the Cyclones rallied. Rasir Bolton had 23 points for Iowa State, which fell to 9-10.
Related Content
- ISU comeback falls short against Auburn
- Furious comeback falls short for UNI
- Iowa comeback falls short, Tennessee advances in overtime 83-77
- RCTC falls short to DCTC
- NIACC baseball falls short of Kirkwood
- Central Springs falls short in state quarterfinals
- Bulls stun Grizzlies in third period comeback
- Is Southbridge Mall poised to make a comeback?
- North Iowa falls to Texas as season ends one game short of Fraser Cup Finals
- ISU football suspends four freshman
Scroll for more content...