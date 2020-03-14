Clear
ISU banning all non-essential school-related travel

Complying with directive from Governor Reynolds.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 1:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AMES, Iowa – The President of Iowa State University is stopping all non-essential domestic travel related to university matters.

In a letter to the ISU community, President Wendy Wintersteen says they are complying with Governor Reynolds’ directive cancelling all non-essential state employee travel.

Wintersteen writes requests for an exception to this ban “must demonstrate that the travel is essential to the operation of Iowa State University; that no alternative method of convening is possible; and that the health and safety of Iowa State employees will be appropriately managed.”

Wintersteen states ISU will continue to post new information to the campus safety page.

