ISU banning all non-essential school-related travel

AMES, Iowa – The President of Iowa State University is stopping all non-essential domestic travel related to university matters.

In a letter to the ISU community, President Wendy Wintersteen says they are complying with Governor Reynolds’ directive cancelling all non-essential state employee travel.

Wintersteen writes requests for an exception to this ban “must demonstrate that the travel is essential to the operation of Iowa State University; that no alternative method of convening is possible; and that the health and safety of Iowa State employees will be appropriately managed.”

Wintersteen states ISU will continue to post new information to the campus safety page.