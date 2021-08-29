ISU Gymnastics team adds Olympian to its roster

AMES, Iowa - The 2021 Tokyo Olympics has wrapped up, but one gymnast is taking on a new challenge.

Marina Gonzalez from Spain is joining the Iowa State Cyclones this year.

At the Tokyo Olympics, her team finished 12th.

In the floor exercise, Marina got 36th.

She traveled to Iowa last week and had her first workout with the Cyclones this past Friday.

Head Coach Jay Ronayne says Marina is very hardworking and focused.

"She strikes us as having the high level of difficulty, but also has that precision that we're looking for. So that was something that jumped out at us immediately when we discovered that she may be interested in coming to the United States to do collegiate gymnastics," says Coach Ronayne.

Coach says this will be a very strong team this season.

All of the gymnasts are returning from last year's team, with the addition of eight new athletes.

The team is preparing for the season, which starts in January.