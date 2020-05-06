IRS sends stimulus checks to dead taxpayers, asks executors to return money

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Most people were happy to receive $1,200 in stimulus money by mail or in their bank account unless that unexpected check was meant for someone who died.

Some people are receiving a painful reminder of a loved one's absence while also trying to figure out what to do with the cash.

Executors of a deceased taxpayer's estate are receiving the payments which include "DECD" next to the recipient's name. That indicates the government knows they've passed away.

Bisbee Income Tax Services in Rochester says the office has been taking calls from customers in that same predicament and says if you get one in the mail don't spend the money.

Owner Harlan Bisbee explained, "Don't cash it. Don't spend it. At some point the IRS will develop some procedures on what to do with these checks and at that point they'll know to send it back or whatever it might be."

A few hours after KIMT News 3 spoke with Bisbee the IRS issued a brief statement confirming that deceased taxpayers are not eligible for stimulus payments.

You can find instructions on how survivors can return the money by clicking here.