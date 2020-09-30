IRS sending out letters regarding missed stimulus payments

MASON CITY, Iowa - Keep an eye on your mailbox. You might be getting a letter from the IRS. No, they are not trying to get more money out of you, they may want to give you some.

These letters are letting people know they need to claim their stimulus payment from earlier this year. If you haven't filed a return in a few years, there's a simple way to make a claim.

Over 2,000 letters will be heading to Rochester mailboxes and over 700 people in Mason City should be expecting something in the mail.

Julia Dannen with D & S Services explains how simple it is to sign up for your missing stimulus payment. You will need your Social Security, bank account, and routing numbers.

You have until October 15th to register, although Dannen says the feds will make it up to you one way or another.

"If people don't get the economic payment before December 31st, then next year when they file their 2020 tax return, they should be able to receive the economic payment because it's all going to be added as an additional payment to taxpayers," says Dannen.

She receives lots of phone calls about one stimulus-related topic. Her answer might not be what callers want to hear.

"There is no second wave of stimulus payments. It hasn't been passed by the Congress so there's no need to worry about it," she said.

Congress has stalled on talks for a second coronavirus relief package.

With so much money flowing from the federal government, scammers might try and get their hands on your stimulus payment.

"IRS never calls and IRS never asks any personal information over the phone, so if you get a phone call like that just hang up."