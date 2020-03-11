IOOF Home saying 'No' to visitors in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – The IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center says it is asking family and friends of residents to not visit due to concerns over COVID-19.

Administrator Michael Davis says they are limiting visitor access to their facility unless it is absolutely necessary. Signs are being posted on entry doors and anyone entering is being actively screened. Davis says if you believe a visit is necessary, please contact the IOOF home in advance.

IOOF staff is following CDC recommendations on preventing the spread of COVID-19, also known at the coronavirus, and that includes wearing gowns and gloves when dealing with residents showing symptoms.

Anyone with any questions is asked to call 641-423-0428.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says, as of Wednesday, there are still just 13 people in the state who have tested positive for the coronavirus. 46 people have tested negative and 112 who are not showing any symptoms are being monitored by state health officials.