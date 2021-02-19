IOOF Home moving forward in vaccination efforts

MASON CITY, Iowa - As Iowa awaits to receive more COVID-19 vaccines, the IOOF Home is reaching another milestone.

The facility recently completed their second round of Pfizer vaccinations for staff and residents. All residents but 4 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and some have received both doses, while half of staff have received the vaccine. On February 28, the pharmacy will administer second doses for staff and residents.

Director of Nursing Shelly Schneider says it's remarkable, and a blessing, to get to this point.

"I'm really excited that we've gotten this far. The positivity rate is so low, that we're able to move towards that golden day to where our families can come visit. That's our ultimate goal."

Schneider adds that the plan to safely welcome in-person visits back to the IOOF Home is being developed.

"It's inside visiting, but it's not bodily contact visiting. We have screens that separate families and the residents, because some families haven't been vaccinated or screened. I don't know how the whole process is taking place, but I'm hoping soon, we'll be taking care of that."