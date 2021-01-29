IOOF Home begins offering tracheal therapy program

MASON CITY, Iowa - For patients with tracheal stenosis, a narrowing of the windpipe, tracheal therapy is necessary to breathe normally. In North Iowa, getting such therapy used to require a major road trip, sometimes as long as five hours. In Mason City, though, there is now a local option.

The IOOF Home has begun offering tracheal therapy, with patient Don Evans transferring to the facility this week. Director of nursing Shelly Schneider says a plan to provide this kind of therapy locally has been in the works for about a year, and were planning to implement. She was upbeat when she saw Evans getting the life-changing therapy.

"We're really excited. There's a little bit of apprehension since he is the first one, but we're excited. A lot of us have had trach experience in the fast. We've been trying to do this for a year, and this is all novel."

Incidentally, there are two forms of tracheal stenosis; acquired, which is caused by an injury or illness after birth; or congenital, which is present since birth.