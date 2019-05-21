Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

IHSAA/IGHSAU golf state finalists announced

Three teams and nine individuals will compete for state titles in the next week.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 10:07 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – State golf in Iowa is just around the corner and there are multiple individuals and teams headed to the links.

The IHSAA tournament is on May 23rd and 24th. Avery Busta (Forest City) qualified as an individual and will tee-off at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.

Bishop Garrigan and Clear Lake each qualify as a team. The Golden Bears will play at the Westwood Golf Course in Newton, while the Lions will play at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

The IGHSAU tournament is on May 27th and 28th. Bishop Garrigan qualifies as a team but will also take Ava Eisenbarth, Bella Capesius, Annie Burns, and Anna Berke to the American Legion in Marshalltown. North Butler’s Meg Thompson will join them.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Carlee Frayne will play at the Ames Golf and Country Club, Clear Lake’s Ashley DeLong will head to Otter Creek in Ankeny, and Thea Lunning will play the Coldwater Links in Ames.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain tonight and early Wednesday morning possible
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/21

Image

RPD talks bomb scare

Image

Wastewater treatment plant moratorium

Image

Inclement weather compensation plan

Image

Chris' Reality Graphics

Image

Utility rates going up in Mason City

Image

Bryce Ball experiences success at DBU

Image

Lourdes baseball looks to continue undefeated season

Image

IHSAA/IGHSAU golf state finalists

Image

Somerby hosts Kid's Cup

Community Events