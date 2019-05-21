IHSAA/IGHSAU golf state finalists announced

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – State golf in Iowa is just around the corner and there are multiple individuals and teams headed to the links.

The IHSAA tournament is on May 23rd and 24th. Avery Busta (Forest City) qualified as an individual and will tee-off at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.

Bishop Garrigan and Clear Lake each qualify as a team. The Golden Bears will play at the Westwood Golf Course in Newton, while the Lions will play at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.

The IGHSAU tournament is on May 27th and 28th. Bishop Garrigan qualifies as a team but will also take Ava Eisenbarth, Bella Capesius, Annie Burns, and Anna Berke to the American Legion in Marshalltown. North Butler’s Meg Thompson will join them.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Carlee Frayne will play at the Ames Golf and Country Club, Clear Lake’s Ashley DeLong will head to Otter Creek in Ankeny, and Thea Lunning will play the Coldwater Links in Ames.