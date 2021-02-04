IHSAA postseason basketball pairings

Class 1A - Substate 2
Feb. 12 - North Union at West Bend-Mallard - 7 p.m.
Feb. 12 - Riceville at Saint Ansgar - 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 - West Bend-Mallard or North Union at Lake Mills - 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 - St. Edmond at West Hancock - 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 - North Iowa at Newman Catholic - 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 - GTRA at Bishop Garrigan - 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 - Riceville or Saint Ansgar at West Fork - 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 - AGWSR at Rockford - 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 - Northwood-Kensett at Janesville - 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 - Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler - 7 p.m.
Class 2A - Substate 3
Feb. 15 - Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Belmond-Klemme - 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 - Central Springs at Forest City - 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 - Union Community at Sumner-Fredericksburg - 7 p.m.
Feb. 15 - Columbus Catholic at New Hampton - 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 - Clarion-Goldfield-Dows or Belmond-Klemme at Aplington-Parkersburg - 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 - Central Springs or Forest City at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura - 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 - Union Community or Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver - 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 - Columbus Catholic or New Hampton at Osage - 7 p.m.