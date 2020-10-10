IHSAA football postseason pairings

EIGHT-PLAYER
Pod #4: Rockford at Tripoli, Northwood-Kensett at North Iowa
Pod #5: Riceville at Janesville, Turkey Valley at Kee
CLASS A
Pod #3: Manson Northwest Webster at West Hancock, Madrid at St. Edmond
Pod #5: Saint Ansgar (BYE), North Union at West Fork
Pod #6: Nashua-Plainfield at South Winneshiek, Bishop Garrigan at Lake Mills
Pod #7: North Butler at Newman Catholic, Starmont at Wapsie Valley
CLASS 1A
Pod #5: Central Springs at South Hardin, South Hamilton (BYE)
Pod #7: Aplington-Parkersburg at Osage, Columbus Catholic (BYE)
CLASS 2A
Pod #3: Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Spirit Lake (BYE)
Pod #6: New Hampton at Forest City, Waukon (BYE)
Pod #8: North Fayette Valley at Crestwood, Union at Monticello
CLASS 3A
Pod #4: Mason City at Gilbert, Webster City (BYE)
Pod #5: Charles City at Wahlert Catholic, Decorah (BYE)